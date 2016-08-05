Gray with white subway tiles in this 1930s bathroom renovation | Blue Ridge Boeing Castle Taken to New Heights by Model Remodel + Satterberg Desonier Dumo, Seattle, WA
“Keeping the kitchen and bathrooms simple saved money for the important things,” Harkness explains. They went with a soothing color palette and hardware from Reece.
A COZY AND MODERN INDOOR-OUTDOOR BEDROOM IN BUENOS AIRES
In Argentinean architect and furniture designer Alejandro Sticotti's bedroom, dappled sunlight and reclaimed-wood floors and walls give the room a warm, peaceful feel.