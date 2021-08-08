“When I set up this shot of Wright in his studio at Taliesin, he hadn’t shaved that morning and told me he wasn’t about to. So I had to move the camera back to conceal the stubble, which actually improved the shot.” Behind Wright is a model of the San Francisco Call building, a favorite of his that was never built.
Why Now, More Than Ever, the ADU Is the Future of Home: Whether it serves as an investment, backyard office, or intergenerational housing, the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) has never made more sense.
Located in the historic English village of Bentworth, Friends Lab is a contemporary take on the local agricultural typology.
Friends Lab floor plan
Digital Mock Up
Robie House, Chicago, Illinois (1910)"Early in life I had to choose between honest arrogance and hypocritical humility. I chose honest arrogance." It should come as no surprise who uttered those words—the architect of the famed Robie House, Frank Lloyd Wright. The residence, with its tight recessed entry leading to dramatic light-filled openness, seamless space unencumbered by needless partitions, continuous bands of windows, its horizontal, low-slung form, and overhanging eaves, is what the architect called "a cornerstone of American architecture."
Looking into the warm, brightly lit house at night offers a different kind of view, one that charmingly recalls the cutaway dioramas in Wes Anderson’s films.
A look at Truedatorp's floor plan.
Lower level floor plan.
Upper level floor plan.
