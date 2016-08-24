Art print
Can you tell us a bit about how you found the storefront and what the space was like pre-renovation? How does the architecture complement the pieces for sale? The site came on the market (quietly) and we were really taken by the opportunity afforded by the unusual space. There just isn’t anything in the neighborhood that compares. We’ve got a lot of exposure from the street, which brings in natural light and the front room. With the double height ceiling, it's a dramatic backdrop for our products. Prior to our renovation, the front and back were completely disconnected. We took the dividing wall down and opened up the space to bring some of the light and air deeper in the store. And from a programming perspective, we wanted to showcase pieces from the home in the areas that they would be used, so we designed “rooms” with basic functions: kitchen, bath, and living.
The Menagerie Collection is a series of prints that depict animals and flora in a range of soft, yet vibrant colors. Although compositionally simple, each print is comprised of several parts—the graphic is screen printed on 140 lb. arches watercolor paper, after which McGinnis fills the colored print with a hand-drawn line sketch. From there, the 100 percent cotton paper is mounted and framed in an ash wood frame. Shown: Yellow Leaf, Blue Horse, Blue Fern, Red Snake, Blue Elephant. Also pictured: Cherner Lounge Arm Chair, Nelson Bubble Lamp Criss Cross Ball Pendant, and Shapes Rug.
The renovation provides ample wall space for the couple to display their art collection throughout the home.
With an exposed brick wall and mesmerizing graphic art, this kitchen, posted by @abigailclaireinspo, feels particularly on-trend.
In the living room, the painting is by Geoff McFetridge and the wood paneling is original to the house. “Jewel-y color and simple shapes—they feel right in this house,” says interior designer Jessica Helgerson.
The moody painting by artist Victor Wang complements the exposed brick wall and the muted colors of the bar cabinet. Photo by Tara Donne.
The bedroom. The addition of the couple’s art collection “has really given [the color] purpose,” says Julie Gibson.
The dining room has a mishmash of Eames chairs, found in various states and painted black.
Here's the weathered wooden dining table where the family gathers for meals and conversation.
Leen's house is filled with assorted ceramics from years past.
Benjamin Moore’s Ultra White CC-10 was painted throughout the interior, including in the third floor’s master bedroom. The house has five bedrooms, and two are used as personal offices.
