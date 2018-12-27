Walden 7's unsystematic layout offers an alternative to conventional apartment blocks.
The large open-air pavilion, also overlooking the lake, echoes the retreat’s timber construction and natural hues. It hosted the architect’s wedding ceremony in the year of its completion, 2014.
CP Harbour House is a vacation home outside of Toronto designed by MJ | Architecture with a large, bed-like swing hanging on the tree-surrounded deck.
Photo courtesy of Lorne Bridgman
The upper level contains the master bedroom and the kids' room. "We wanted the upstairs gallery that connects the two bedrooms to be as open as possible," principal Aljosa Dekleva says. "The rope mesh works as a fence for security, but is also performs as a multifunctional transparent wall on which one can hang different objects." A desk provides an additional workspace.
Mid-century designer Jens Risom's A-framed prefab family retreat, located on the northern portion of Block island, is bordered by a low stone wall, an aesthetic element that appears throughout the land.
Inside the house, a relatively new Rais wood-burning stove is next to a Risom Rocker from Design Within Reach, a 2009 piece from the designer.
In the living and dining area of Jean Risom's Block Island family retreat, mostly vintage Risom furnishings share space with a few new additions, the view facing north is framed by the wall of glass.
Photo by: Floto + Warner
To enlarge the bathroom, they integrated the closet space into the new bathroom, and thus had to create new storage. They designed a custom walnut bed wall in the master bedroom that contains built-in wardrobes.
Vibrant outdoor furniture pieces from Extremis, including their Piknik collection, designed by Dirk Wynants and Xavier Lust in 2002, dot the landscape of their new showroom in Poperinge, Belgium, located a short drive from Kortrijk.
A view of the kitchen from the couple's lofted bedroom.