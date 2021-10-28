Norske Mikrohus’s latest project, Rast, is a 174-square-foot-home that promises to get you closer to nature.
Architect Minwook Choi’s 710-square-foot Seroro House rises from a tiny urban lot in Seoul that had long been neglected because of its challenging size.
Studio Puisto Architects craft a calming retreat for nature lovers in a secluded Finnish forest.
The bespoke kitchen by Plain English pairs olive green cabinetry with a marble countertop and backsplash. The exposed brick wall and concrete floor lend an edge to the material mix.
“The inspiration for Kynttilä was fully derived from its unique setting,” the Helsinki-based firm states. “The place chosen for Kynttilä, in the middle of a pristine forest, on a narrow arm of the peninsula, provides views over the water in both sides of the cottage.”
Deep-set windows and skylights ushers in plenty of natural light that spans throughout, all while further enhancing the bright surrounding hues.
Five cabins are located in the pine forest surrounding the main house. “The design for both the main house and cabins at Saltwater Farm resulted from studying traditional Pacific Northwest cabins and refining that vernacular language with one of Scandinavian minimalism,” says designer Taylor Bode.
Burns commissioned New York City–based firm MESH Architecture to remodel the residence in 2008. Since the property was flanked by homes on both sides, the team designed an interior courtyard, which allowed the home to more easily connect with the outdoors.
While 19 Powers Street masquerades as an ordinary garage, the Williamsburg residence feels like an oasis inside. The converted space was bought in 2007 by former Blue's Clues host Steve Burns, who treated the home to a top-down makeover.
Inside, the home has been designed as a fun space to bring the family together—including the installation of a blue slide that connects the two levels of the home.
The Glebe House by Chenchow Little architects is defined by its arched details and wedge-like form.
Surman Weston delivers a contemporary twist on the mock-Tudor style with minimalist interiors and intricate brickwork.
"Being up against the side of the hill gives the garden a lot of shelter and creates a warm microclimate," King says. "This allows a broad range of local species to flower alongside non-native species such as a lemon and olives trees in pots which can be brought into the Reading Room during the cooler months."
Glowing like a lantern in the night, the Hara House is a welcoming space for residents and local community members.
The view from the opposite end, where an additional loft area is used as the children’s bedroom. Plywood ceilings complement the hardwood floors below.
The bedroom is elevated around five meters above the forest floor, and the space beneath has—like the green roof—been given back to the Bushveld. “Naturally, this space is shadier than the surrounding forest, so it creates a different microclimate for different species to flourish in that area,” says architect Ant Vervoort. “It’s an area that we have cultivated.”
For a home in West Hollywood, Romanek punctuates the living room with a sunny pair of Facett chairs by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec.
The gated garden area comes with several raised planter beds.
Located in the protected countryside of Marden, the nearly 2,500-square-foot Bumpers Oast house pays homage to the Kentish vernacular.
Bumper Oast’s frame was built with thick timber modules topped with prefabricated cones craned into position.
The new kitchen/dining room is entirely open and provides views of the garden.
Upstairs in the barn, a large main hall is surrounded by bunk areas for housing guests.
A look back at the living room from the dining area. Perfectly aligned white spruce boards run along the floors, walls, and ceiling.
The entryway opens into a large great room that is framed by an exposed Barker steel bent frame. 'Eave notch’ skylights drape over the south side of the home.
A couple transform their backyard into a botanical children’s playland and an ideal entertaining spot.
Deep clean the house. Dust from top to bottom, clean out shower heads and faucets with vinegar, make your own cleaning agents, mop and polish hardwood floors, and shake out rugs. Your aquarium needs attention. Scrubbing the fish tank is one of those chores that gets short shrift, so here's your chance to add it to the list. Finally, you'll see the goldfish smiling back at you. Get an emergency kit together. Get supplies ready and establish a plan for the whole family in the event that things get serious.
Wardrobe cabinets from Reform stand on either side of the fireplace, maximizing storage. 
The minimalist kitchen features Richlite countertops and Ikea PAX cabinets with Reform Basis fronts in matte white.  
A Matter Made Arch single-tier chandelier hangs from the tall ceiling in the living room. The 606 Universal Shelving System is from Visoe.
The backside of the dark-painted room for the music studio has shelving and display space for books and objects.
