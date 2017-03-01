In a Berlin dining room, Wishbone chairs surround a black dining table. The lighting is by PSLAB.
All three bathrooms feature Kohler fixtures, Caesarstone countertops, and slate ceramic tiles.
Set back from the street, the home provides privacy and seclusion. At the entrance, a carport leads to a brick-paved walkway that stretches to the front door.
This 191-square-foot cabin near Vancouver and its glass facades "forces you to engage with the bigger landscape," architect Tom Kundig says, but it seals up tight when its owner is away. The unfinished steel cladding slides over the windows, turning it into a protected bunker. Read the full story here.
The stair treads are solid-oak planks, stained and finished to match the oak flooring.
Architect Will Winkelman and landscape architect Todd Richardson collaborated with client JT Bullitt to design a house that blends into its surroundings in Steuben, Maine. The green roof gives the impression that "the ground just jumped onto the roof," Richardson says.
Inside the unit, Robb (Robb Studio) and Bishop (Studio Gild) inherited several attractive features: 14-foot ceilings, exposed concrete, and a fireplace set within the original chimney stack of the building. The primary goals included making the kitchen more prominent within the home— it was moved forward to engage more acutely with the dining and living room spaces—and to properly showcase the client’s art collection (much of which, including an eight-panel painting by Matt Mullican that stretches across nearly an entire wall).Add a caption
