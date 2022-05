A view from the Lombard Street entry garden. A new terraced series of patios creates generous outdoor rooms for the owner who entertains frequently. The new kitchen addition, expanded dining room bay, and sensitive material selections; making use of herringbone brick pavers, Pennsylvania bluestone pavers, and dark painted wood framed windows and doors work to complement the historic 1860's townhome and blur the lines of what is new and what is original to the property. By RobitailleCurtis