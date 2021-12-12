Subscribe to Dwell
"It is something that seems at home in the forest, but at the same time, it’s strikingly strange,” notes Kivi.
The smallest offering, My Galia, is a sauna enveloped in spruce.
The most popular cabin, My Milla, is a two-floor structure that has space for a living area, kitchen, and bathroom.
My Cabin launched after Draugs couldn't find a prefab structure he'd want to vacation in. The exterior is made of spruce, which can be stained according to customer specifications.
The VITA Fireplaces Aidan single-sided suspension fireplace adds a cozy, modern vibe.
The timber exterior mimics the Japanese practice of Shou Sugi Ban.
The interior ground floor walls are painted with plaster to provide a subtle texture.
The entire home can be furnished with help from the firm's interior brand Koto Living.
"The timeless and distinctive aesthetic of minimalism that Koto embodies is accentuated in the interiors,
While each aspect of the Falcon House is customizable, in the case of this private home, the moody bathroom contrasts with the rest of the light interiors.
The husband requested a pass-through window in the kitchen for easy entertaining.
For the bathroom inside a renovated Hollywood bungalow, architect Noah Walker used a simple palette of gray and white tile, black countertops, and stainless steel fixtures.
