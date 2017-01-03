A series of levels gives the house a sense of separation between the main rooms.
A series of levels gives the house a sense of separation between the main rooms.
Rich and his girlfriend Arielle sit on an IKEA sofa; the windows are from Charleston Glass.
Rich and his girlfriend Arielle sit on an IKEA sofa; the windows are from Charleston Glass.
The husband-and-wife team behind Rethink Design Studio sent us this bedroom shot from a home they designed for a family of four. They covered the bedroom wall with a bold patterned wallpaper from Hygge &amp; West and finished it with artwork from the Animal Print Shop.
The husband-and-wife team behind Rethink Design Studio sent us this bedroom shot from a home they designed for a family of four. They covered the bedroom wall with a bold patterned wallpaper from Hygge &amp; West and finished it with artwork from the Animal Print Shop.
This is John Lautner's Sheats House from 1963.
This is John Lautner's Sheats House from 1963.
A maple tree grows through an ipe deck in this garden that Mary Barensfeld designed for a family in Berkeley, California. A reflecting pool separates it from a granite patio, which is furnished with a Petal dining table by Richard Schultz and chairs by Mario Bellini. The 1,150-square-foot garden serves as an elegant transition from the couple’s 1964 Japanese-style town house to a small, elevated terrace with views of San Francisco Bay. Filigreed Cor-Ten steel fence screens—perforated with a water-jet cutter to cast dappled shadows on a bench and the ground below—and zigzagging board-formed concrete retaining walls are examples.
A maple tree grows through an ipe deck in this garden that Mary Barensfeld designed for a family in Berkeley, California. A reflecting pool separates it from a granite patio, which is furnished with a Petal dining table by Richard Schultz and chairs by Mario Bellini. The 1,150-square-foot garden serves as an elegant transition from the couple’s 1964 Japanese-style town house to a small, elevated terrace with views of San Francisco Bay. Filigreed Cor-Ten steel fence screens—perforated with a water-jet cutter to cast dappled shadows on a bench and the ground below—and zigzagging board-formed concrete retaining walls are examples.
Grossman made a name for herself in the male-dominated architecture scene in Los Angeles, saying working as a female architect "kept you on your toes. You had to be a step ahead or else."
Grossman made a name for herself in the male-dominated architecture scene in Los Angeles, saying working as a female architect "kept you on your toes. You had to be a step ahead or else."
Due to zoning restrictions, the house's footprint had to be relatively small, so Svensen devised a solution: split levels. The library occupies a landing on the staircase and features shelves built by Atlanta's Dark Horse Woodwork.
Due to zoning restrictions, the house's footprint had to be relatively small, so Svensen devised a solution: split levels. The library occupies a landing on the staircase and features shelves built by Atlanta's Dark Horse Woodwork.
Set cover photo