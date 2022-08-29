SubscribeSign In
The kitchen cabinets were made with cabinet boxes set into framing, then a primed drywall shell covered with a textural Roman Clay finish, and sealed.
Hallway
The den off the kitchen was set up for cozy TV nights, with an inky-toned accent wall, custom curtains by a local maker, and a comfortable sectional.
Walnut ply millwork by Ashley Woodturning and polished concrete floors with radiant heating appear throughout the residence.
