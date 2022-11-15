SubscribeSign In
Refinished wood beams anchors the main living areas, complementing the surrounding block walls and floor-to-ceiling glazing that spans across the entire rear of the property.
As part of a recent revamp, the home's front and backyard were extensively re-landscaped with California natives. Concrete walls border the property to ensure ample privacy.
In addition to several outdoor seating areas, the property also comes with a large pool and four-car garage that can easily be converted into a guesthouse or rental unit.
In addition to several outdoor seating areas, the property also comes with a large pool and four-car garage that can easily be converted into a guesthouse or rental unit.