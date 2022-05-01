Method Homes is a custom manufacturer of precision–engineered, prefabricated, modern structures that services the Western United States and Canada, including Oregon. Their homes range in size and style, from 1,200-square-foot rustic cabins to 3,5000-square-foot contemporary residences. Method Homes also has an ongoing commitment to sustainable design, with many of their homes eligible for LEED certification and other environmental certifications; some homes can even be designed to be energy net-zero.