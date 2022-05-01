The primary bathroom continues the white oak casework from elsewhere in the home, with walls in the same white Dekton material as the kitchen counters. The dual sinks are separated from the wet chamber by a swinging glass door.
The primary bathroom continues the white oak casework from elsewhere in the home, with walls in the same white Dekton material as the kitchen counters. The dual sinks are separated from the wet chamber by a swinging glass door.
The updated kitchen continues the white oak cabinetry and paneling from the sitting room, while new poured terrazzo floors throughout offer a durable, period-appropriate flooring solution. "I grew up in Malaysia, and a lot of the older homes have terrazzo tiles,
The updated kitchen continues the white oak cabinetry and paneling from the sitting room, while new poured terrazzo floors throughout offer a durable, period-appropriate flooring solution. "I grew up in Malaysia, and a lot of the older homes have terrazzo tiles,
The project team stripped the house to its framing and foundation to upgrade the systems and add insulation, keeping the original exterior detailing intact. When they discovered that a spacer in the triple-pane windows they’d selected contained an LBC “Red List” material, the manufacturer, Unilux, changed the product to comply with LBC guidelines.
The project team stripped the house to its framing and foundation to upgrade the systems and add insulation, keeping the original exterior detailing intact. When they discovered that a spacer in the triple-pane windows they’d selected contained an LBC “Red List” material, the manufacturer, Unilux, changed the product to comply with LBC guidelines.
The home’s two levels used to be connected only by an external staircase. The architects reorganized the floor plan to insert a new indoor stair, which is bordered by a screen of steel cables grounded in stones the couple collected on their beach. The columnar lantern is by Stefan Gulassa, a local artist who made many of the home’s light fixtures.
The home’s two levels used to be connected only by an external staircase. The architects reorganized the floor plan to insert a new indoor stair, which is bordered by a screen of steel cables grounded in stones the couple collected on their beach. The columnar lantern is by Stefan Gulassa, a local artist who made many of the home’s light fixtures.
In the master bedroom, Leger bedside tables by Rodolfo Dordoni for Minotti sit alongside a Lifesteel bed by Antonio Citterio for Flexform in the master bedroom. The linens are by Coyuchi. Glass sliders lead to a large deck.
In the master bedroom, Leger bedside tables by Rodolfo Dordoni for Minotti sit alongside a Lifesteel bed by Antonio Citterio for Flexform in the master bedroom. The linens are by Coyuchi. Glass sliders lead to a large deck.
Large sliders by LaCantina Doors bring ample light into the kitchen, which features a blackened steel pendant by the architects and De Haro counter stools by Fyrn. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Concreteworks countertops, a Wolf range, Kallista sink, and Boffi faucet also fill the space.</span>
Concreteworks countertops, a Wolf range, Kallista sink, and Boffi faucet also fill the space.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Large tree support the vaulted ceiling in the open living area. </span>
Large tree support the vaulted ceiling in the open living area.
Prominent Southern California architect Josh Schweitzer designed the kitchen with closed and open storage, ample counter space for meal preparation, and a wood-fired pizza oven.
Prominent Southern California architect Josh Schweitzer designed the kitchen with closed and open storage, ample counter space for meal preparation, and a wood-fired pizza oven.
Floor Plan of Golden House by SHED Architecture + Design
Floor Plan of Golden House by SHED Architecture + Design
The open-concept kitchen/dining room features new windows. A new custom glass door matches the original French doors in the dining room.
The open-concept kitchen/dining room features new windows. A new custom glass door matches the original French doors in the dining room.
The home’s windows were closed up and relocated to fit the new floor plan.
The home’s windows were closed up and relocated to fit the new floor plan.
Custom walnut cabinetry designed by Michael Weidner at Radhaus Kabinett Co. are framed by a Cambria Brittanicca Warm backsplash and topped with Q Premium Natural Quartz and Calico white quartz countertops.
Custom walnut cabinetry designed by Michael Weidner at Radhaus Kabinett Co. are framed by a Cambria Brittanicca Warm backsplash and topped with Q Premium Natural Quartz and Calico white quartz countertops.
Custom oak storage sets the tone for the house, with the shoes stored behind the slatted door. A large window creates connection between the exterior landing and the interior foyer, as does the continuous slate flooring.
Custom oak storage sets the tone for the house, with the shoes stored behind the slatted door. A large window creates connection between the exterior landing and the interior foyer, as does the continuous slate flooring.
Another view of how the white oak stairs wrap around to become the bench. Rogers wanted the simple interior material palette to both celebrate and gently contrast with the site’s features, becoming a backdrop for the “bark on the trees and the texture on the boulders.”
Another view of how the white oak stairs wrap around to become the bench. Rogers wanted the simple interior material palette to both celebrate and gently contrast with the site’s features, becoming a backdrop for the “bark on the trees and the texture on the boulders.”
The new deck lets the owners glory in the incredible views.
The new deck lets the owners glory in the incredible views.
Custom cabinetry runs from the closet into the bathroom for a unified feel.
Custom cabinetry runs from the closet into the bathroom for a unified feel.
Erica and her mom enjoy cooking together, and this kitchen makes that easy to do so, with an expanded footprint, leathered quartzite counters, and custom white oak cabinetry. Shoe storage was built-in by the exterior door, with a slim cupboard for cleaning supplies.
Erica and her mom enjoy cooking together, and this kitchen makes that easy to do so, with an expanded footprint, leathered quartzite counters, and custom white oak cabinetry. Shoe storage was built-in by the exterior door, with a slim cupboard for cleaning supplies.
"Lighting was orchestrated to move with the time of day, so that as the sun sets, the outside would be felt," says Peace.
"Lighting was orchestrated to move with the time of day, so that as the sun sets, the outside would be felt," says Peace.
In the open-plan living area, one of the highlights is the natural light-filled kitchen from Italian manufacturer Armony.
In the open-plan living area, one of the highlights is the natural light-filled kitchen from Italian manufacturer Armony.
Friends often camp out at the guesthouse, but on most days, the couple enjoy it as a workspace.
Friends often camp out at the guesthouse, but on most days, the couple enjoy it as a workspace.
A fire pit between two wings of the home encourages outdoor living.
A fire pit between two wings of the home encourages outdoor living.
The couple introduced a skylight and refinished the ceiling throughout the home to a paler hue. The original beams were covered in Sherwin Williams Resilience exterior paint, in Tricorn.
The couple introduced a skylight and refinished the ceiling throughout the home to a paler hue. The original beams were covered in Sherwin Williams Resilience exterior paint, in Tricorn.
Light wood cabinetry with metallic pulls bring warmth to the kitchen. The concrete countertops are trowel-finished for a textured look.
Light wood cabinetry with metallic pulls bring warmth to the kitchen. The concrete countertops are trowel-finished for a textured look.
Be selective about splurging. One of the hardest, yet potentially most satisfying, parts of staying on budget is learning where to save and where to splurge. There are certain items or pieces that are worthy of spending more on, whether it’s a sofa that will last you a decade or kitchen countertops that will really help improve the value of your home. Your contractor or other design professional can advise you on locations or pieces where a higher-quality product is important versus something more basic.
Be selective about splurging. One of the hardest, yet potentially most satisfying, parts of staying on budget is learning where to save and where to splurge. There are certain items or pieces that are worthy of spending more on, whether it’s a sofa that will last you a decade or kitchen countertops that will really help improve the value of your home. Your contractor or other design professional can advise you on locations or pieces where a higher-quality product is important versus something more basic.
The bunk bed is by Oeuf Nyc and the rug is from Nordic Knots.
The bunk bed is by Oeuf Nyc and the rug is from Nordic Knots.
The dining room was originally situated between the kitchen and a small sitting room area. The space was slightly awkward and didn't allow for easy circulation or gathering.
The dining room was originally situated between the kitchen and a small sitting room area. The space was slightly awkward and didn't allow for easy circulation or gathering.
The plywood was introduced as an affordable way to counteract the formality of the new stone floor and introduce a warmer, casual, residential element throughout. "We still treated it with great respect, and selected the exact sheets and specific order to install them after reviewing dozens of sheets,
The plywood was introduced as an affordable way to counteract the formality of the new stone floor and introduce a warmer, casual, residential element throughout. "We still treated it with great respect, and selected the exact sheets and specific order to install them after reviewing dozens of sheets,
The original kitchen was dated, with mismatched appliances and dark timber cabinetry that matched the timber floor in the living area.
The original kitchen was dated, with mismatched appliances and dark timber cabinetry that matched the timber floor in the living area.
The sleek European-style galley kitchen features Fisher &amp; Paykel and Bosch appliances, Caesarstone counters and plenty of storage.
The sleek European-style galley kitchen features Fisher &amp; Paykel and Bosch appliances, Caesarstone counters and plenty of storage.
In the living room, a Stûv fireplace sits near Lori’s favorite place to paint. “We made the southeast corner glass, because that’s where the best view is,” says BCJ principal Ray Calabro.
In the living room, a Stûv fireplace sits near Lori’s favorite place to paint. “We made the southeast corner glass, because that’s where the best view is,” says BCJ principal Ray Calabro.
In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
Method Homes is a custom manufacturer of precision–engineered, prefabricated, modern structures that services the Western United States and Canada, including Oregon. Their homes range in size and style, from 1,200-square-foot rustic cabins to 3,5000-square-foot contemporary residences. Method Homes also has an ongoing commitment to sustainable design, with many of their homes eligible for LEED certification and other environmental certifications; some homes can even be designed to be energy net-zero.
Method Homes is a custom manufacturer of precision–engineered, prefabricated, modern structures that services the Western United States and Canada, including Oregon. Their homes range in size and style, from 1,200-square-foot rustic cabins to 3,5000-square-foot contemporary residences. Method Homes also has an ongoing commitment to sustainable design, with many of their homes eligible for LEED certification and other environmental certifications; some homes can even be designed to be energy net-zero.
The Coles and their children love hitting the beach, just four blocks away.
The Coles and their children love hitting the beach, just four blocks away.
The large overhangs provide year-round comfort while adding a strong architectural element to the simple massing.
The large overhangs provide year-round comfort while adding a strong architectural element to the simple massing.
In the public spaces, large sliding glass doors provide a seamless connection for indoor/outdoor living.
In the public spaces, large sliding glass doors provide a seamless connection for indoor/outdoor living.
The home’s three low-lying rooflines subtly emerge from the landscape.
The home’s three low-lying rooflines subtly emerge from the landscape.

36 more saves

Set cover photo