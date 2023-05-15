The front terrace is furnished with a set of vintage steel chairs. “Their design is classic for Argentinean garden furniture from the ’60s and ’70s,” says Hernán.
The primary bathroom has Regoli Collection tile from Ames Tile and a Corian vanity counter.
Dining Room
Living Room
West Facade
Remo and Emi started with a feeling—calm, cozy, and simple—and went from there, outfitting the space with white limewash paint, maple plywood built-ins, and green textiles and tile.
In the kitchen, an “Alpine Mist’ Caesarstone slab tops Alder cabinets. A mint green custom steel hood conceals a Vent-a-Hood insert, and Ann Sacks ‘Context’ tile in Frost covers the backsplash.
Metal accents, like the steel awning and railing, sync with the new metal roof.
A view of how the reworked entry meets the new office/library, with the slat wall promoting sightlines through the house.
Custom oak cabinetry defines the kitchen from the adjacent dining room. Terra cotta toned grout in the Bedrosian ‘Makoto’ tile backsplash is a hint of color, alongside the Ago “Kirkus” Chandelier in Terra Cotta above the table. A folding glass door now opens to the new exterior deck.
The solid support wall was swapped out for a wood slat wall. Dunn Edwards “Revival Rose,” an update on the terracotta color, was used to define the kitchen from the rest of the home.