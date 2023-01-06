SubscribeSign In
A narrow staircase connects the main floor with the pod’s upper level and intersects the entryway to form another captivating, carved-out space.
A narrow staircase connects the main floor with the pod’s upper level and intersects the entryway to form another captivating, carved-out space.
A new curling staircase accommodates the new layout. Formerly the staircase had been near the front entrance.
A new curling staircase accommodates the new layout. Formerly the staircase had been near the front entrance.
The new staircase to the bunk room also has a privacy screen made of a bookcase with storage.
The new staircase to the bunk room also has a privacy screen made of a bookcase with storage.