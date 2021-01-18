This Beverly Hills kitHAUS is comprised of modernist prefab modules that can accommodate a variety of uses: from yoga studios to home offices, and from weekend retreats to pop-up kiosks and guest rooms.
Its gable design features a floor-to-ceiling window and a front door that opens to a wooden deck.
The Majamaja Cabin by Littow Architectes was constructed on-site from prefab wood panels and without the use of heavy machinery. The self-contained unit makes for a perfect eco-retreat, especially when positioned at water’s edge in Finland.
Setsumasa and Hideaki toss on the rain fly. The solar panel in the foreground supplies daytime electricity.
The house's simple gable form helps the house blend in with its neighbors.