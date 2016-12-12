Subscribe to Dwell
Patricia Levin
Copper lanterns ($34.99 for the large) add metallic accents to an outdoor setting. The Outdoor Sofa in gray, $399.99, gets an extra layer of comfort with the Sofa Cushion in gray, $109.99.
The Large and Small Hexagonal Concrete Planters are $89.99 and $69.99, respectively.
Citing the
Tools for dining and entertaining round out the collection. The Bar Trolley above holds the Bar Tools 3-pc. Set, $29.99, and the Metallic Cocktail Glasses, $29.99 for four.
Dine likened the collaborative design process to being in a band with Deam.
The quarter-acre lot includes several patio areas and a barbecue, and has plenty of space for a potential pool.
