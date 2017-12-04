Use this as a guide to finding the right architect for your new home or renovation—and what to expect during the process.
Theron Humphrey's new home in Nashville, Tenn.
They certainly can with this state-of-the-art living capsule on New Zealand’s South Island. Glass roofing, flooring and walls give you the ultimate view of the wilderness.
Milgard sliding doors were added with the future in mind. “We really wanted it to feel big since we planned to live in it full-time,” Brian says.
“When we first set out on this crazy adventure, we always pictured parking Woody in a place like this,” Brian says. “We honestly couldn’t have imagined it would be this spectacular.”
The sleeping loft features a Velux skylight. Structural insulated panels by Vantem keep heating costs down in almost any climate.
Container Store finds, like galvanized-steel shelving in the kitchen, maximize storage.
A tall, slender window in front of the sink creates a built in light well, allowing daylight to reflect further inward.
No.1 Douglas Fir adds warmth to the space. Custom clerestoy lighting allow light to fall deeper into the space. Large, sliding glass doors connect the interior iving to the exterior living.
OUTrail House by Polish architectural practice KWK PROMES has a basement level that was “carved out” of a piece of the grass-covered site, and its roof turned into a green atrium that blends in with it’s grassy surroundings.
Nestled into an agricultural terrace in Catalonia, in northeastern Spain, Casa Cova Blanca is an underground holiday home that draws in light though it’s large arched windows. The property is available for rent through Cool Stays.
Embedded into the top of a hill, Villa Ypsilon in the Greek seaside village of Messenia has a Y-shaped green roof promenade that is an extension of the terrain.
Also by Korean firm BCHO is Jedong Ranch, a house in Jeju Island in South Korean, with a long staircase that leads down to an underground meditation space.
Buried in the middle of a forest clearing in Seoul, South Korea, Sugokri Earth House by BCHO Architects has two beneath ground courtyards constructed out of concrete and rammed earth walls made from the excavated soil.
If you frequently entertain guests in your home, or love holding long leisurely dinner parties on the weekends, it’s a good idea to keep these points in mind when designing or remodeling your kitchen. Here are some tips on how to turn this functional area into a space that's fit and fun for gatherings.
Introduce cool backsplash or lighting. Interesting pendant lamps and backsplashes with bright colors or bold patterns can add character to your kitchen, transforming it from a utilitarian space to an area for fun.
Install smart storage. Keep your kitchen clean, neat, and clutter-free with smart storage so that pots, pans, small appliances, and utensils are out of sight and out of mind.
A stunning wall of windows creates a cloister-like feel adjacent to the main courtyard. The outdoor spaces
The master bathroom features one of two corner windows in the house. “At night, when I take a bath, I can see the moon and the stars,” says Lois.
Taos, New Mexico
