Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In

Saves

Designed by Madeiguincho, the Columba tree house has handbuilt furniture, a roof deck, and a slide.
Designed by Madeiguincho, the Columba tree house has handbuilt furniture, a roof deck, and a slide.
The Colorado Camelot tree house in Manitou Springs, Colorado, is wrapped with Douglas fir and features a deck pierced by tree trunks.
The Colorado Camelot tree house in Manitou Springs, Colorado, is wrapped with Douglas fir and features a deck pierced by tree trunks.
Local craftsmen made-to- measure bench and banquette in oak, with matching shelves and built-in drawers to maximize storage.
Local craftsmen made-to- measure bench and banquette in oak, with matching shelves and built-in drawers to maximize storage.