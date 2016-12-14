This 11,500-square-foot home in Jackson Hole rests at the height of contemporary design. Private and idyllic, this residence captures the majesty of the Tetons in grand fashion while also providing spaces ideal for personal time. Adjacent to an area perfect for entertaining, you’ll discover a library, complete with reading nooks and wood-burning fireplace to enjoy a satisfying read. Learn more about this property at Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty: http://bit.ly/2glqo8x
Set on nearly three acres that feature more than 500 feet of sandy beach, Casa Sophia affords captivating views of the ocean. A home fit for reflection in the heart of Nassau, the sleek and minimalist library offers the perfect space to unwind with a book under the natural light permeating through the room’s large window. Learn more about this property at Damianos Sotheby's International Realty: http://bit.ly/2h6oiIY
Architectural masterpiece by noted architect, Romaldo Giurgola, this seven bedroom modern home, infused with superb architectural details and fabulous light, sits high on its two acre site with seasonal water views. A 100-foot gallery with inlaid teak floors, soaring ceilings and an inviting study/library help to define this contemporary, yet timeless home. Learn more about this property at Sotheby's International Realty – Greenwich Brokerage: http://bit.ly/2gtkJLW
Private, serene and strikingly innovative, this sustainably designed home by Louise Nettleton Architects is destined to focus your zen. Manicured gardens, sweeping vistas and sandstone courtyards surround this home and provide the backdrop for many views through its glass walls. A seemingly floating escape, the library is soaked in natural light and perfectly outfitted to guide you through your next read. Learn more about this property at Sydney Sotheby's International Realty: http://bit.ly/2gtgSii
Photo Courtesy of DeVol Kitchens
“Le nuage,” a cloud-shaped structure built from plywood, plexiglas, glass fiber and reinforced plastic, offers a peaceful way to leave the everyday behind.
This towering, owl-shaped wooden structure is called "les guetteurs" (watchman).
For privacy and quiet, the home's three bedrooms are situated the furthest from the street. Each faces its own courtyard.
At the opposite end of the studio, Framework Architecture created a partially enclosed sleeping nook that is spacious enough to fit a full-size bed.
The pair painted the upstairs master bedroom white, and added a G55 sling chair and leather baskets from their recent design collections. The carpet is from a souk in Casablanca, and the bedcover is from Zara Home. Atop the vintage cup-board is an artwork by Vereecke’s father. Verheyden incorporated all-new woodwork of his design into the room.
Open to the valley, the home lets the Shopes fully experience the seasons, even the sound of the Hudson River’s ice cracking in winter.
If letting your bed linens drape onto the floor or the platform bed frame just isn’t your style, keep your bedroom feeling sharp and tidy by tucking your sheets under the mattress and removing any extra blankets or fluffy comforters. A slim, white bed frame such as this one feels skeletal enough to still convey airiness.
Wenes and Lens conceptualized a gradation of white to gray hues for the walls of the 1,500-square-foot gallery into the 4,000-square-foot home, culminating in a deep gray for the master bedroom. The room is reserved for meaningful pieces from the couple’s collection, such as a figure they found at a market in Beijing and lamps by artists Wenes represents.
Baumann designed the plywood bed frame and shelving unit in the master bedroom, adjacent to an exposed cinder-block wall, a new addition to the structure.
The bedroom’s vertical, floor-to-ceiling window lets occupants admire the graceful trees outside. A Mini Tolomeo lamp by Artemide sits on the bedside table.
In the bedroom, an open closet with built-in shelving leads to the master bathroom. Thinking of all the loft's components as part of a whole was critical to the renovation. "The space is clean and simple, but that is only possible because of the attention paid to eliminating visual clutter that often comes from typical detailing," Breitner says. "The HVAC, floor outlets, door detailing, wall reveal base, recessed glazing channel, and radiator covers could look like clutter. We integrated it into the architecture." Photo by Frank Oudeman.
“The smaller size makes life more manageable. You tend to be tidier thanyou would be if you had more stuff and places to hide it away,” Hill says.
The residents, who previously lived in Japan, asked that the bathroom be modeled after a Japanese-style bathhouse. Wood-effect porcelain tiles from Ariostea line the shower and tub area.
547 Beachcomber Walk by architect Andrew Geller (1958-61), Restoration helmed by Larson and Paul Architects in 2006.
The steps lead to a roof deck, where the owners can enjoy sweeping views of the ocean.
The wood screen concealing the outdoor shower was painted yellow and white, matching the color scheme in the guest bathroom.
The lake, seen from the pool. The patio doors are held open by rocks that Gomez-Pimienta collected on various pilgrimages: Taliesin West in Arizona, Chateau Neuf du Pape in France, and others.
The clients cite Frank Lloyd Wright’s Mrs. Clinton Walker House in Carmel, California, as a very loose inspiration for the design of their house. From the deck off the kitchen and living area, Miha, nine years old, takes in an uninterrupted view of the Pacific Ocean.
It was the surf and the artsy vibe that attracted Eric Grunbaum to Venice Beach, California, 18 years ago. An avid surfer and creative director for an advertising agency, he thrives on lively environs. So it&rsquo;s no surprise that he turned to the Los Angeles&ndash;based architect Barbara Bestor to design a house for him near the Pacific. Bestor, the chair of graduate studies at Woodbury University School of Architecture, has a formidable reputation in Southern California for her bohemian modernism, and for Grunbaum, she created a 2,000&ndash;square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath home that harbors a traditional sensibility with a contemporary heart. From the deck off the master bedroom, Grunbaum looks across his front yard. Bestor designed the second story to float over the ground “like a cloud.” Grunbaum guides us on a tour of his modern surf shack.
Joined by architect Michael Lee and friend Gus McConnell, Jacobson shouts up to Dukes that they’re headed out for an impromptu surf session.
Norman Millar and Judith Sheine designed the built-ins in the living-dining area, which were made from vertical-grain Douglas fir. Vintage Dutch industrial chairs are arranged around a black walnut dining table that, like the madrone coffee table, is by Urban Hardwoods.
In this Portland home, design firm Made arranged individually carved white-oak planks in a geometric pattern on the ceiling that repeats itself throughout the house. Beat Light pendant lamps by Tom Dixon hang above a custom dining table, also by Made.
“We wanted the exterior to be the artwork,” Ryan says.
In the house that Richard Williams designed for David Frum and Danielle Crittenden Frum on Lake Ontario, floor-to-ceiling windows from Oldcastle offer views through the house to the lake beyond.
“The light is always changing, minute by minute, hour by hour," says Williams.
The northern facade, which faces the water, takes in the view via double-height windows in the main living room, plus terraces punched into the second floor.
The deck off the front is also minimally furnished with elegant lines of beach rock and two Leaf chairs by Arper.
Two walls of floor-to-ceiling windows in the master bedroom frame expansive vistas of the Pacific Ocean.
Wardle’s firm also designed the dining table, where up to ten guests can gaze out at the Southern Ocean. The solid-oak Hiroshima chairs are designed by Maruni.
Miha hangs out with Kea, the dog, on the wooden deck that extends the living space outdoors.
A swimming pool was on everyone’s wish list. Gray Organschi installed it on the east side of the house, along with an outdoor fireplace. The outside pathways and decks are paved in ipe and bluestone.
