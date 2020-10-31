For the first-floor powder room, Eric cut and arranged 2" x 2" end-grain squares of white oak. Tropics Blue Crackle Tiles from Heath clad the opposite wall, visible in the mirror. Brass plumbing from Graff’s Sento line and Kuzco add finishing touches.
The team removed a chimney that shot up through the center of the home. With the upstairs kitchen also demolished, the second story now boasts a large family room with a built-in kitchenette. A large beam was added to open up the entire space without adding internal gravity loads.
The family wanted an open-plan layout on the first floor so that they could enjoy an indoor/outdoor experience.
The NanaWall door system created another challenge in terms of seismic retrofitting since it created such a large opening. "Meeting current seismic code is a really high bar; you do a lot of work no one sees," says Pond. The Gellermans chose to bring their first and second floors up to seismic code for existing structures.
Miko and Eric are big fans of Heath Ceramics, another beloved Bay Area institution, and they chose these Wide Hex tiles in Heron Blue as the backsplash in the kitchen. They also splurged on Heath tiles in two bathroom.
A NanaWall door system creates allows the deck to feel like an extension of the kitchen, and provides an outdoor living space that the family can use year-round.
In the main bathroom, Szczerbicki stuck to a more traditional style, featuring subway tiles from Skheme with black grout, and chrome fittings.
What the original building lacked in period detailing, it made up for with massive interior spaces, natural light, and a hardy palette of wood and raw brick. Working with these loft signatures, David developed the hall’s liveable side, adding under-floor heating, and a gigantic kitchen on the upper floor running the width of the building, with a 37-foot-long solid walnut counter on top of stainless steel cabinets. This unites the dining, cooking and social spaces that run the length of the front façade on the upper floor.
Get the whole family involved in the kitchen, whether it be teaching young ones a tried-and-true recipe or exploring a new dish together.
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
While it's not your traditional backsplash material, when properly prepared and treated, wood can make for an effective, functional, and beautiful backsplash. Here, the wood backsplash matches the wood of the nearby kitchen island in an otherwise white kitchen with white cabinetry.
Adjacent to the bedroom, the bathroom features microcement-coated walls, along with a custom sink and vanity. Dornbracht Tara sink faucets and dual rainfall showerheads finish the space.
For the bathroom inside a renovated Hollywood bungalow, architect Noah Walker used a simple palette of gray and white tile, black countertops, and stainless steel fixtures.
The master bath is clad in Area tiles from Mirage.
To create a bit more texture in the kitchen and baths, the couple added classic checkered tiles from the local hardware store—an inexpensive option that broke up the polished concrete floors spanning the rest of the house. Pavonetti designed and built the pedestal sinks using reclaimed cedar siding.
In the bathroom, the architects mounted a Kohler sink on a sloped, custom-slate countertop. Since the stone doesn’t hold up well in water, the architect switched to black mosaic tile in the shower. The faucets are from Cabano’s Century series.
In the upper-level bathroom, tiles painstakingly fired by DeSimio cover the walls and ceiling.
White Thassos floor and wall tile from thassos.com lines the bathroom surfaces. The vanity is custom, the sink and shower faucets are from Lacava, and the sink is Decolav. Photo by Frank Oudeman.
