Off-The-Grid Desert Escape (Pioneertown, USA) Dwell profiled this counterintuitive desert concept near Joshua Tree, an uncoupled, environmentally friendly escape with glass walls and cross-ventilation instead of air conditioning and shade. Wrapped in glass, the waystation is more a watchtower for the desert scenery. Just imagine the stars at night as you huddle around the indoor fireplace. Named the "iT House” as a reference to the “It Girl,” not any IT (there’s no wifi here), it’s an ideal space to disappear amidst the thermals and 100-plus temperatures. Listing at Off-grid itHouse