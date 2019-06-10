Taking your holiday adventure from land to sea is now easier than ever thanks to the Sealander, a tiny amphibious camper that starts right under $20,000.
The pavilion concept of this cabin is emphasized by its large roof which also serves as a shelter for rainy days and makes for a greater sense of space.
Front Yard View of Villa
Using the same materials inside and out: Cedar T&G siding, buff sandstone and bronze accents the line between inside/outside is blurred.
Low retaining walls form a subtle barrier between the backyard and the surrounding vegetation. Mandy Graham designed the armchairs and lounges.
Beach days, park picnics, and backyard barbecues—wherever your Fourth of July weekend takes you, these products will elevate your event with ease.
This Texas modular, dubbed the Marfa Weehouse, provides sweeping views from its sheltered deck. Conceptualized as the first in a three dwelling compound, this home shelters a bedroom, bathroom and a covered utility shed.
Off-The-Grid Desert Escape (Pioneertown, USA) Dwell profiled this counterintuitive desert concept near Joshua Tree, an uncoupled, environmentally friendly escape with glass walls and cross-ventilation instead of air conditioning and shade. Wrapped in glass, the waystation is more a watchtower for the desert scenery. Just imagine the stars at night as you huddle around the indoor fireplace. Named the "iT House” as a reference to the “It Girl,” not any IT (there’s no wifi here), it’s an ideal space to disappear amidst the thermals and 100-plus temperatures. Listing at Off-grid itHouse
Solar panels catch the sun's energy; wide expanses of open doors and windows provide cross-ventilation; and strategic overhangs shade against the desert's endless heat.
Behind the resin screen is the property’s centerpiece: an entry garden that Trainor recast as an outdoor living room. Sparta stacking chairs, a deep-wicker Baia sofa, and matching Baia armchairs, all by Mamagreen, are arranged around a custom concrete fire pit. Orange kangaroo paws lean in from the sides, creating a sense of privacy without sacrificing views. It’s a welcoming space that serves as a casual gathering spot when the weather cooperates.
“Eichlers aren’t very big—that’s why so much emphasis was on the outside. The house had to look like it extended out.” —Bernard Trainor, landscape designer
In the back, ferns and other shade-friendly plants thrive beneath the home’s deep overhangs.
Usha and Mike Kreaden had a virtually blank slate when it came to the garden outside the 1958 Joseph Eichler house that they bought in Silicon Valley two decades ago.
Landscape designer Bernard Trainor’s creative use of poured-in-place concrete pavers—such as off the living room, where they break up a low-maintenance lawn of June grass—give the irregularly shaped lot a sense of order. Foxtail ferns and blue chalk sticks, a succulent, lend dashes of color to the entry courtyard, while thyme makes for a fragrant accent between the pavers.
The open plan living and dining areas benefit from a long clerestory window, while sliding doors by Metal Window Corporation blur the boundary between interior and exterior.
The entry foyer makes use of leather-finish hematite while honed basaltina slabs on the fireplace add a luxe material accent. Custom milled machiche wood makes up the interior paneling and cabinetry as well as exterior fencing, decking, and siding. The floors are wide planks of white oak.
After Jason Lev of Ground Up Los Angeles made a name for himself with Tenants of the Trees, a trendy bar and private venue in the Silver Lake neighborhood, he brought his vision to the Phineas Residence, located in a cul-de-sac in Beverly Hills.
Part surf shack, part modernist dwelling, this 2,500-square-foot house on Sweden’s southwestern shore is no fussy show home. Board storage is integrated into the design, so residents just grab and go—and nobody worries about sand or wet footprints brought in from the beach on the concrete floor.
“There is a lot of glass so you can enjoy the view and the outdoor lifestyle even inside,” Henrik explains. “You live in the middle of the weather somehow. It’s a really harsh environment, as you have these southwesterly winds blowing through the house. But it is really beautiful as well.”
“The floor is one of my favorite parts of the house, as it was a real challenge for the construction—we only had one chance.” —Henrik Lepasoon, resident
The living room features a sofa by Sits and a 1950 Hunting Chair by Børge Mogensen.
“The roof is my favorite part of the house,” says Henrik. “It’s a real challenge to get this lightness of roof with the whole construction in line with the Case Study Houses in Sweden. We have the weather here. Many houses don’t get the proportions right and it looks like a hat on a house.”
In the kitchen, the couple prepare a meal. The Multiform island is topped in Corian; the oven and hood is from Wolf.
The family are avid fans of watersports of all stripes: “Windsurfing and the stand-up paddling board—the beach is right outside,” says Henrik. “It’s a fun house.”
Henrik and Karin Lepasoon relax in their outdoor seating area that faces the ocean. They purchased the property in 2005 and began building five years later. “We used to take road trips in Europe every summer,” says Henrik, “but when Oskar was born we thought it would be nice to be in one place.”
