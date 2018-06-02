The interior design and finishes echo the exteriors of the home.
Oak floors and millwork throughout unify the spaces.
A quiet spot for contemplation takes advantage of the surrounding scenery. Cedar screens provide privacy and filter light, while also picking up on the lines of the exterior vertical siding.
The interiors are bright and airy thanks to high wood-paneled ceilings and expansive glazing that open to the outdoors.
A cedar screen adds an openness to the staircase.
A Batons chandelier from LBL Lighting hangs over the dining table. A garage-style door by Overhead Door opens onto a patio that gets plenty of use when the weather cooperates.
When the team chose to preserve the function of the rolling garage door, it proved to be one of the biggest design challenges of the project. Says Garcia, “We didn’t want it to roll back into the new living space because it would limit our lighting options for the room.” Thus, an unconventional exterior-track rolling door was conceptualized that would not cut into the interior volume. In the backyard that was preserved in the remodel, an olive tree provides natural shade. Maintaining the outdoor area was especially important to the kids as a play area, and Anthony, an avid cook and gardener.
Designers Christopher Robertson and Vivi Nguyen-Robertson conceived their house as an unfolding sequence of simple geometric forms: a low concrete wall, a concrete cube, and a boxclad in Siberian larch.
Nakada works from an Alvar Aalto table in the living and dining area, adjacent to the kitchen. He saved on some elements, such as the plywood cabinetry, and splurged on others, such as the Finn Juhl chairs and Vilhelm Lauritzen lamp. A skylight beneath the angled roof allows in a sliver of constantly changing light.
