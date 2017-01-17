Window to South Tyrol | Italy Artist and sculptor Othmar Prenner returns home to South Tyrol to converts an old farmhouse into his alpine-modern home and studio.
Window to South Tyrol | Italy Artist and sculptor Othmar Prenner returns home to South Tyrol to converts an old farmhouse into his alpine-modern home and studio.
The development's four distinct yet interconnected volumes share a garden.
The development's four distinct yet interconnected volumes share a garden.
Hudson Yards is being constructed above a large railyard that services Penn Station; the project's new public spaces and buildings will stand atop caissons and columns that allow the railyard's continuing operation. Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group the developers behind the project. Our Dwell on Design panel will inlcude Michael Samuelian, Vice President of Related Companies, who is a trained architect and former city planner. As one of the individuals responsible for coordinating the project's overall design, marketing, and public approvals, Michael can shed invaluable light on the owner's perespective for an undertaking this masssive.
Hudson Yards is being constructed above a large railyard that services Penn Station; the project's new public spaces and buildings will stand atop caissons and columns that allow the railyard's continuing operation. Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group the developers behind the project. Our Dwell on Design panel will inlcude Michael Samuelian, Vice President of Related Companies, who is a trained architect and former city planner. As one of the individuals responsible for coordinating the project's overall design, marketing, and public approvals, Michael can shed invaluable light on the owner's perespective for an undertaking this masssive.
The project was dubbed the Curved House because one of the main requests from the client was the integration of curved lines throughout the project. Outside, the most notable example of this is the exterior brick wall that emerges from the sharply linear ironwood walls in soft waves. The roof is also made of a curved Spanish tile punctuated by an extensive, angular solar array.
The project was dubbed the Curved House because one of the main requests from the client was the integration of curved lines throughout the project. Outside, the most notable example of this is the exterior brick wall that emerges from the sharply linear ironwood walls in soft waves. The roof is also made of a curved Spanish tile punctuated by an extensive, angular solar array.
Today, as in the 1970s, the central courtyard is an oasis within the city. Along with a pool, the area is also home to a market-centric restaurant. For architect Javier Sanchez of JSa Arquitectura, the transformation from motel to (boutique) hotel began with "urban-archeological work," as his team researched the structure's past lives. Digging through decades' worth of renovations, and, virtually, through Google Images, they found inspiration in the relaxed poolside glamour of the interior courtyard in its heyday—then updated it by losing dated touches like the AstroTurf patio and by streamlining the swimming pool into a modern, glass-edged refuge.
Today, as in the 1970s, the central courtyard is an oasis within the city. Along with a pool, the area is also home to a market-centric restaurant. For architect Javier Sanchez of JSa Arquitectura, the transformation from motel to (boutique) hotel began with "urban-archeological work," as his team researched the structure's past lives. Digging through decades' worth of renovations, and, virtually, through Google Images, they found inspiration in the relaxed poolside glamour of the interior courtyard in its heyday—then updated it by losing dated touches like the AstroTurf patio and by streamlining the swimming pool into a modern, glass-edged refuge.
Dubbed The River, Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa’s design for Grace Farms traverses a 43-foot elevation with gently sloped walkways. The duo’s last U.S. building was the New Museum of Contemporary Art in New York City, completed in 2007.
Dubbed The River, Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa’s design for Grace Farms traverses a 43-foot elevation with gently sloped walkways. The duo’s last U.S. building was the New Museum of Contemporary Art in New York City, completed in 2007.
After an unprecedented year of earthquakes, hurricanes, and fires, a bright light has been shed on the benefits of building with concrete.
After an unprecedented year of earthquakes, hurricanes, and fires, a bright light has been shed on the benefits of building with concrete.
When completed, the Atlanta BeltLine’s network of multiuse trails will connect 45 neighborhoods. Its 1,300 acres of parks will increase the city’s green space by 40 percent. Architecture and planning firm Perkins + Will was the lead designer of the Eastside Trail, seen in this rendering.
When completed, the Atlanta BeltLine’s network of multiuse trails will connect 45 neighborhoods. Its 1,300 acres of parks will increase the city’s green space by 40 percent. Architecture and planning firm Perkins + Will was the lead designer of the Eastside Trail, seen in this rendering.
St. Edward's University Dorms in Austin, Texas (2008) Tasked with accommodating 300 beds and social areas within a narrow lot, ELEMENTAL designed a structure in which various parts of the building are carved out or raised on plinths, opening up the ground floor to various meeting spaces and plazas.
St. Edward's University Dorms in Austin, Texas (2008) Tasked with accommodating 300 beds and social areas within a narrow lot, ELEMENTAL designed a structure in which various parts of the building are carved out or raised on plinths, opening up the ground floor to various meeting spaces and plazas.
When renovating a house in McAllen, Texas, for his brother-in-law’s family, architect Luis López designed an overhang with concrete beams that protects the front entrance from the area’s frequent rain. A large front window was inserted to provide views through the house to the backyard.
When renovating a house in McAllen, Texas, for his brother-in-law’s family, architect Luis López designed an overhang with concrete beams that protects the front entrance from the area’s frequent rain. A large front window was inserted to provide views through the house to the backyard.
The horizontal layout of the home allows for easy movement throughout the interior, while the line of the continuous roof seems to extend into the trees. Enlarging the opening of the home allowed for impressive views of the river and surrounding area.
The horizontal layout of the home allows for easy movement throughout the interior, while the line of the continuous roof seems to extend into the trees. Enlarging the opening of the home allowed for impressive views of the river and surrounding area.
Architect Bill Yudchitz asked his son, Daniel, to help him create a self-sustaining multi-level family cabin in Bayfield, Wisconsin.
Architect Bill Yudchitz asked his son, Daniel, to help him create a self-sustaining multi-level family cabin in Bayfield, Wisconsin.
The defining gesture of a house on the Big Island of Hawaii by architect Craig Steely is a 139-foot-long, four-foot-tall concrete beam spanning the roof.
The defining gesture of a house on the Big Island of Hawaii by architect Craig Steely is a 139-foot-long, four-foot-tall concrete beam spanning the roof.
This 3,200-square-foot structure was assembled with a prefabricated foundation, concrete panel siding, and efficient built-ins, minimizing construction debris and toxins—such as concrete foundation tar—on the site.
This 3,200-square-foot structure was assembled with a prefabricated foundation, concrete panel siding, and efficient built-ins, minimizing construction debris and toxins—such as concrete foundation tar—on the site.
Challenged by the dimensions of the narrow lot, the team worked through significant programmatic and logistical constraints during the design and construction process. The final concept for the layout was a modern take on the side hall plan. The living spaces are stretched back deep into the lot, and strategically raised above grade to allow sunlight to penetrate into multiple living spaces. The multifunctional courtyard serves as outdoor workspace, gardening area, children's play area, and covered parking during winter months.
Challenged by the dimensions of the narrow lot, the team worked through significant programmatic and logistical constraints during the design and construction process. The final concept for the layout was a modern take on the side hall plan. The living spaces are stretched back deep into the lot, and strategically raised above grade to allow sunlight to penetrate into multiple living spaces. The multifunctional courtyard serves as outdoor workspace, gardening area, children's play area, and covered parking during winter months.
Transforming shipping containers into habitable spaces is a growingly popular subset of prefab. Just off the Delaware River in Pennsylvania, Martha Moseley and Bill Mathesius adapted an unused concrete foundation to create a home made from 11 stacked shipping containers. "We were inspired by the site, and our desire to have something cool and different," says Moseley.
Transforming shipping containers into habitable spaces is a growingly popular subset of prefab. Just off the Delaware River in Pennsylvania, Martha Moseley and Bill Mathesius adapted an unused concrete foundation to create a home made from 11 stacked shipping containers. "We were inspired by the site, and our desire to have something cool and different," says Moseley.
The prefabricated Oxley Woods houses are erected in about a week.
The prefabricated Oxley Woods houses are erected in about a week.
During the daytime, the house is completely illuminated by natural light. Other energy-efficient features come in the form of the house's super thick building envelope, radiant floor heating, and cross-ventilation.
During the daytime, the house is completely illuminated by natural light. Other energy-efficient features come in the form of the house's super thick building envelope, radiant floor heating, and cross-ventilation.
Arches and gates criss-cross this 13,100-square-foot office, which is located in two historic buildings in Wroclaw, Poland, right across the street from the city’s Opera House.
Arches and gates criss-cross this 13,100-square-foot office, which is located in two historic buildings in Wroclaw, Poland, right across the street from the city’s Opera House.

18 more saves

Set cover photo