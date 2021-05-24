An existing brick wall was dismantled, cleaned, and rebuilt to celebrate its patina . It now showcases an artwork by Blake Boyd.
Dining area with view to kitchen.
The main element is the counter seating and preparation area, which has to be both functional for the chef and comfortable for the guests.
Pendant lights from Rubn hang over a private dining space, and textured plaster walls from Armourcoat echo the wooden screens.
An elegant timber screen at the kitchen maintains a sense of porosity, as well as lets in light and breeze while filtering kitchen mess or activity. The tactility of the Carl Hansen Wishbone dining chairs matches the kitchen screen panels.
The oak ceilings are about 16.5 feet high in the living and dining room.