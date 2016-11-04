Subscribe to Dwell
MACMILLAN WATCHES
316L stainless steel yellow gold PVD case, black sun ray dial. Black italian leather strap. Lume on hour dots, hour and minute hands.
316L stainless steel yellow gold PVD case. Tan brown italian leather strap. Lume on hour dots, hour and minute hands.
316L Stainless steel case, black sunray dial and black italian leather strap (alligator pattern). Lume on hour dots, hour and minute hands.
316L stainless steel case with cognac brown italian leather strap (alligator pattern). Lume on hour dots, hour and minute hands.
All black version, 316L stainless steel black PVD case with black nato strap. Lume on hour dots, hour and minute hands.
