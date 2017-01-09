"How would a kid draw a house?" architect Per Franson asked himself when designing the Olivero-Reinius family home. The simple prefab structure’s unusual color comes from a traditional source: falu rödfärg, the historic mineral paint that gives the region’s famous barns their red color.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
Textile Field, 2011. Installation, Victoria and Albert Museum, London
Swiss architect Peter Zumthor— himself considered a bit of a enigma in a world that lauds celebrity designers—built the tiny Bruder Klaus Field Chapel in western Germany in 2007. The structure was created by arranging 112 spruce trees, pouring concrete on top until it set, then burning the wood, leaving a charred interior cavity.
