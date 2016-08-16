The house incorporates a variety of wood finishes, all in the same general color palette: unfinished ipe for the pool terrace, Douglas fir for the trellis and windows, and stained cypress for the siding mixed in with the exterior’s original redwood.
His recent scores include a reissued George Nelson Swag Leg Chair and a coffee table designed by John Keal for Brown Saltman.
MID-CENTURY MODERN TRIVET $45 – $100
Designed by Fredrick Arndt in eco-friendly American black walnut, this trivet is right up our ally. We love the variation in the wood grain pattern and the sleek and structured design. It's a perfect bit of modernity for the table.
Grove Desk for Room & Board. Handcrafted by Pennsylvanian woodworkers, the Grove desk features a natural oil-and-wax finish that showcases the grain of its solid wood construction. Mid-century details like turned tapered legs and beveled edges lend an air of refinement.
In Kohn's living room are classic mid-century pieces and a DIY coffee table made from a ping pong table and boxes.
Lime wall insets enliven the school's hallways.
Black and Gray squares linocut Mid Century Modern art poster, 16 x 20 inches, $125
Danish company Onecollection holds the license to Finn Juhl's fantastic mid-century furniture, and they've just released his panel system (which you can see in person at his home, now a museum).
Provincetown Contemporary with Mid-Century Flair: Designed by Trevor Pontbriand, this Provincetown contemporary is a rare retreat with state-of-the-art amenities. Grand views of Cape Cod Bay and Wood End Light, and a screening room are among this captivating home's offerings. Presented by Atlantic Bay Sotheby's International Realty.
The view as it appears today.
Martin Architects designed a bed in white oak for the master bedroom. The neutral palette continues via a David Weeks One-Arm Wall Sconce from Ralph Pucci. Photo by Patrick Bernard.