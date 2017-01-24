CC4441 (Tokyo, Japan) Tomokazu Hayakawa sliced and stacked two black containers to create an angular art gallery and office space in the Taito district. Photo by Kuniaki Sasage
Emergency housing unit for the Crossing NOW 2009 Exhibition in Beijing, China by Rintala Eggertson Architects (NOR).
The Blue Sky prototype house leads a second life as desert getaway for David McAdam and his partner Scott Smith.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
For more modular inspiration, grab a copy of our prefab issue, on newsstands now.
With little to no permitting required because of its small size, Sett Studio units can be used for an extra bedroom, a yoga studio, a hydroponics growing area or an office space, like this 96-square-foot one shown here.
The cabin’s concept was simple: To create a cabin that is small and sparse yet spatially rich. The 55-square-meter (592-square-foot) cabin, commissioned by a private client and completed in 2016, comprises a large living room, bedroom, ski room, and small annex with a utility room. It functions off the water and electricity grids.
