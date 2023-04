During the renovation process, the bungalow was elevated eight feet above ground to adhere to FEMA-compliant upgrades, but the homeowner wanted to keep the original layout of the 1,330-square-foot first floor to embrace the nostalgic charm of the cottage’s heyday. For the second floor, the homeowner embraced a more open-concept floor plan with a loft-like sleeping space that includes an office nook and a large seating area for social gatherings.