The Feld kitchen bridges eras by bringing together traditional designs and materials (the big Shaw’s Original English farmhouse sink, fir floors, honed marble counters) with industrial designs. Open walnut shelving helps convey a sense of lightness. The pot-and-pan drawers pull out for easy access, while rolling steel-framed panels of textured glass above the counter act as a scrim, allowing the Felds to choose what to obscure and what to display.