Eight shipping containers were shifted and cut along a 45-degree angle, then combined in a fishbone pattern to create this arrow-shaped volume. The building, which was designed by New York–based firm LOT-EK, is raised almost 10 feet above the ground.
Four Box House perches on a rugged mountain-side in northern Seoul’s Pyeongchandong district, making for spectacular views.
By reversing the positioning of the gabled roof form, and presenting and empty gabled space within the monolithic cube, he could create a parody of a “house” within the negative space.
Interior by Studio Ashby
Found at Heath Ceramics. Mural Alabaster Color Collection Tile.
Found at Ann Sacks. Glass Mosaic Tile.
In this sleek kitchen renovation in San Francisco, the kitchen backsplash is an easy-to-clean glass backsplash that mimics the glossy finish of the surrounding white cabinets. Painters accomplished the high-gloss finish on the cabinets of a kitchen in San Francisco by applying a coat of paint, polishing it with very high-grit sandpaper, repeating the process for each layer, then topping it with three coats of clear varnish. "It’s like an auto body," says builder Jeff King. "It’s incredibly beautiful." The island provides shelving space and storage as well as a second sink, an is topped with pietra grigio marble.
Take a look at some of the most exciting, sustainable buildings around the world, and you may notice something they have in common: green roofs, or rooftops covered with a thin layer of soil to allow for grasses and other low-lying plants to grow.
