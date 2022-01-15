Garcia clad the ADU’s exterior with a local Texas limestone, similar in color and texture to the main house, “just to tie the two together visually,” says the architect.
The new house numbers are the Aurele 6" Matte Black House Numbers from CB2, while the streamlined mailbox is a Wayfair find.
As part of the remodel of this 1960s home in Los Angeles, owners Whitney and Carlos painted the exterior a dark charcoal hue and landscaped the property with native, low-maintenance plantings.
Double-pane, aluminum-clad windows and doors wrap the home. “We love the aesthetic appeal and sustainability—double-pane windows reduce energy consumption,” explains Carlos.
A well-positioned skylight and monochromatic color scheme in shades of warm gray create a sense of tranquility bath.
A look at the 30-room Post Ranch Inn, which contains no right angles.
Red Carrera marble floors used throughout match the domes’ dusty pink hue.
Large wood beams frame the sauna’s deck and outdoor shower area.
The sauna is framed by a large floor-to-ceiling window, so guests can enjoy views of the great outdoors.
An outdoor cold shower is located on the deck adjacent to the sauna.
The sauna structure includes a small deck.
A rotating fireplace, a glazed facade, and a cozy sauna complete this wonderful woodland retreat.
Hintercompany’s new prefab Hinterhouse is now available for rent.
Clad in 2.5-inch custom-milled white cedar, the house blends into its surroundings.
Shutters that mimic the cedar siding can close off the expansive glazing, which encompasses 60% of the dwelling.
The cabin thoughtfully blends aesthetics from Japanese design and Scandinavian minimalism.
The maple farmhouse table doubles as a kitchen island. The custom sink can be used as a perch for the cutting board, and a small tabletop garden provides herbs for cooking.
A rotating wood stove in the center of the open-concept living and dining area provides 360-degree access to the fire.
Concrete stretches across the bathroom floor into the shower, where a floor-to-ceiling window frames the great outdoors. A simple palette of concrete, plywood, and keystone white mosaic tile gives the bathroom a clean look.
Rotary-cut fir plywood is given a Varathane ebony wood stain to create contrast. Both bedrooms fit a wall-to-wall queen bed, and a sliding panel reveals a hidden TV at the foot of each bunk.
VonDalwig Architecture connects the dots to give a 1967 home in Bedford, New York, a new lease on life.
The structure of the cabin is light and mobile, with ground screws that allow it to be installed almost anywhere.
A new garage is topped with a master suite and clad in James Hardie Scyon Linea boards painted a dark color, Dulux Monument.
Sliding barn doors connect the garage to a shaded outdoor sculptural studio that doubles as a stage for summer concerts.
Pocket doors between the dining area and courtyard can be tucked away to create a true indoor/outdoor experience, ideal for entertaining.
Using a steel structure posed challenges for both the design and construction process, say the architects. “It required high accuracy and none of the elements were repeatable.”
A space-saving staggered steel staircase leads up to the loft with a bedroom and bathroom.
The rooms hidden behind the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves give the studio a whimsical quality.