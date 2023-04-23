SubscribeSign In
“I knew it would be good,” says Trey of the primary bath, where sunlight washes the Tadelakt plaster in the tub and shower area. “I didn't know it would be this good.”
The L-shaped kitchen is located by the entrance to the home, and has a window looking out to the north. Medicinal plants and flowers foraged from the surrounding forest are hung from the roof to dry.
The oak chosen for the cabinetry was “one of those balancing elements between the original wood structure and the ceiling,” says lead interior designer Tina Schnabel.
