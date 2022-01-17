A closer look at the expansive reflecting pool, highlighting the numerous floor-to-ceiling windows lining the home's side facade.
Throughout the house, a few recurring themes emerge: glass walls, steel framing, floor-to-ceiling bookcases, and rolling library ladders. The interiors are furnished with midcentury classics, including a vintage Eames Lounge chair, alongside Japanese works of art.
The pond off of the living room was designed by Sarah’s landscape studio and installed by Active Landscapes and Ponds.
Built in 1971, this four-bedroom house sits on a beautifully landscaped property along the Colorado River.
Though the house is 50 years old, it's immediately clear from the stunning landscaped entryway that 2707 Valley Springs Road is anything but dated. A recent renovation of both the exterior and interior of the house has kept it fresh and inviting.
The foyer features a 12-foot-high vaulted ceiling, limestone walls, and a polished concrete floor.
"Keeping up the landscape around the house is a double-edged sword with all these heritage trees surrounding us,
The floating staircase is an original element to the 1952 Douglas A. Brown design.
With the visible structure and piping of the tub and sink, the bathroom is a visual echo of the exposed trusses in the extension.
In the remote mountains of Palmichal de Acosta, Costa Rica, local architect María de la Paz Alice, founder of Mazpazz Arquitectura, designed a 100 percent autonomous and self-sustaining home that frames its lush surroundings with a series of geometric openings. The home’s entrance, which the architect refers to as “the vortex,” takes the form of a poured-concrete cube with two prominent circular cutouts. Crystals encrusted in the floor capture and reflect light that passes from the sun and moon through the overhead oculus.
Sited on a remote, forested plot two hours from San José, Costa Rica, this home was designed with spiritual transcendence in mind—along with off-grid sustainability. When architect María de la Paz Alice of <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Mazpazz Arquitectur</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">a first saw the plot in the mountains of Palmichal de Acosta, she was skeptical due to its inaccessibility. Luckily for the client—a film producer and ocean conservationist who dreamed of a place where she could disconnect—the architect was game to take on the project. Casa Salvaje, or Wild House, is an entirely autonomous stone-and-concrete home that uses geometric openings to frame its tranquil surroundings. Teaming up with interior designer Ileana Guerrero—who worked with local artisans to craft custom furnishings for the living spaces—and landscape designer Jorge Salgado, the project is a breathtaking example of architecture that connects to the earth. The home’s entrance, which the architect refers to as “the vortex,” takes the form of a concrete cube with two prominent circular openings. Crystals encrusted in the floor capture and reflect the light that passes through the overhead oculus from the sun and moon. “As you walk in, the circular window framing the mountain view is the focal point, and the sky window above immediately connects you to your surroundings,” says the architect. “I strive to create spaces that will benefit and expand people emotionally and spiritually, just as much as they do aesthetically.”</span>
Seeking $2.9M, this Matthew Leizer–designed bungalow has tree-house vibes and plenty of period charm.
The view from the backyard showcasing the home's thriving garden and extensive outdoor space.
The home's additional two bedrooms boast cozy, tree house-like vibes.
A peek at the large primary suite which also includes a private, wood-clad study area.
In total, the home offers two sitting decks—one of which is located off the main living areas.
Fitted with original cabinetry, the bright, airy kitchen offers striking views of the nearby boulders.
The primary living room is anchored by an oversized wood-burning fireplace, original to the home.
Upon entry, walls of glass and rich wood extend a warm welcome, blending the interior spaces with the surrounding landscape. Clerestory windows further usher filtered sunlight inside.
Each of the guesthouses in the Addresses’ portfolio blend original Portuguese architecture and heritage details with contemporary amenities and design influences.
From the first-floor patio, an original spiral staircase leads up to the private rooftop terrace.
Living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another in the soaring great room. Here, the Sacramento firm placed new, polished concrete slabs over the original ones to alleviate unsightly cracks.
In the South Bay, San Jose–based BLAINE Architects expanded this Eichler by transforming the old carport into an atrium. A folding glass NanaWall system allows the owners to watch their kids in the playroom from the kitchen.
