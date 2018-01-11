This cabin has a commodious kitchen and living area that encourages family and friends to come together for meals and conversation.
"I wanted to preserve the canopy, the sales space, the garage door, everything," Judin tells FvF. "It wasn’t until later that I realized there was also still space for a garden."
Lawrence Weiner sits at his daylit desk. The bare walls are perfect for tacking
up new projects, and the steel ductwork gives the space an industrious feel.
“The lone valley oak in some ways defined the shape of the house,” says landscape architect Bernard Trainor. The structure wraps around the century-old tree, forming a courtyard with a series of fiber-cement chairs by French designer Julia von Sponeck.
Located on a sloped wooded site, the 7,500-square-foot Bridge House encompasses two stories and a finished basement. The multigenerational abode by Höweler + Yoon Architecture embraces its sylvan setting through floor-to-ceiling glass walls and generously sized terraces on the first and second stories.
Surrounded on all sides by a sweeping Canadian hayfield, the 23.2 House is an angular ode to rural life.
“The house is a piece of origami made out of triangular shapes, which we then draped over the landscape,” says Arbel.
Clad in white HardiePlank siding, the duplex was designed to mimic the industrial look of the shipping container extensions.
The home’s geometric silhouette echoes the classic typology of the region’s gable roof barns. “We took our inspiration from this vernacular architecture and re-interpreted it with a contemporary twist,” Dworkind says.
The Woodman's Tree House stands interwoven into the landscape in Dorset as part of a larger luxury camping site.
The structure's white stucco second story nods to the architecture of traditional tree houses and is used as sleeping quarters for the owner’s children. The leaves of the central oak tree can be seen peaking out above the façade.
Tall and surprisingly open, the Tel Aviv Town House by Pitsou Kedem Architects continues in the tradition of its Bauhaus-inspired neighbors with a white facade and black window frames.