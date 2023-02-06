Architect Tadashi Murai designed this remote retreat for a Tokyo transplant who abandoned his corporate existence.
Surrounded by wheat fields on a high-altitude plateau stands a small glass house and a solid, traditional barn. The owners, inspired by Philip Johnson’s Glass House, wanted a refuge that opens up to the prairie and mountains.
Glass Farmhouse | Olson Kundig
The motto for the Panorama Glass Lodge states "Where the sky is," which works as a fitting descriptor for this cozy 248-square-foot vacation cabin.
This modernist home in Lloyd Harbor, Long Island, was built in 1956.
Meg Home | Olson Kundig
The pool is framed by angular concrete paths reflecting the natural geometry of the site.
Mirrored panels clad the edges of the roof and deck.
Leo Marmol and Alisa Becket enjoy one of their home’s many outdoor spaces.
The house for Kundan's mother, dubbed Chameli, is constructed of two 40 x 8 containers located next to the family's garden.
Inside, polished concrete floors run throughout, connecting the expansive living room and dining area. The remodeled kitchen is cleverly situated in the center, open-air atrium.