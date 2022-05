The couple desired a new home that would suit their eco-conscious lifestyle. On their must-have list was a location close to Seattle’s recreational-friendly Greenlake, a large roof deck, eco-friendly materials that reduced their carbon footprint, and surprisingly, no garage. “It is a modular home, so basically you're saving a lot of money on the [construction] time," says the team behind Greenfab, which served as general contractor for the project. "Your construction costs are also way lower.”