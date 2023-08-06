“It’s the essence of midcentury design to take an economical approach to making something like the open-truss ceiling striking and beautiful,” says designer Brett Halsey.
The kitchen now flows into a second living room with a sitting area an a Saarinen tulip table set with Eames molded plastic side chairs. A pair of large speakers and a classic turntable support audiophile homeowner Craig Clark's love for vinyl records.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
While the exterior of Casa Dosmurs protects the family’s privacy, the interior is free-flowing and fluid. “We want to share all our moments together,” says Benjamín.
Kitchen
The east side of the living space opens up to a spectacular double-story wall of glass framed by vertical wood mullions and horizontal aluminum H-channels. A six-foot roof overhang protects the glazing from solar gain.
A look at the dining area. Note how the wood paneling appears to extend straight out into the fence on the exterior.
The double-sided fireplace is a central fixture in the sunken living room
The sunken living room allows for delineation of space while keeping an open-plan environment