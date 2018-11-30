Subscribe to Dwell
Anne-Marie Banderez
A curved pink couch designed by Campagnolo curves around a 1970s-style conversation pit in the living room.
The wall in the master bedroom is upholstered in original fabric by Christian Lacroix.
Tropical evening ambience.
Tropical Courtyard Oasis- the perfect spot to spend the afternoon.
The master ensuite features Italian tapware by Gessi, and has operable windows on both sides allowing for ventilation and breezes all year round.
Minimal internal walls allow for unobstructed views.
The closet inside the master wing features wallpaper by Erica Wakerly and original danish furniture.
In the evening, the city lights give the house a charming feel.
An open, glass-encased shower gives the homeowners the sensation of bathing outdoors.
Guest Bedroom, featuring mural designed especially for Jesse Bennett Studio by Nadia Hernandez- an important Australian Artist.
Guest Bedroom
Robust, raw materials such as concrete, brick, and timber highlight the house’s sculptural form, while the glass walls create a sense of full immersion in the rainforest.
In the kitchen, a built-in timber breakfast booth is the perfect spot to enjoy the dappled morning sunlight.
The Kitchen is built from solid Rosewood, featuring smeg appliances and island benches built by Jesse Bennett. The butlers pantry conceals an appliance bench and further storage.
Living Room, featuring Kai Kristiansen no.42 Chairs, and table built by Jesse Bennett. Between the common areas and the master bedroom is a timber wall with a bookshelf on one side.
The master wing floats into the Tropical Rainforest
Behind the home, a glade facing northeast offers a protected outdoor oasis set within the rainforest ridge with a magnesium-filtered, above-ground pool.
