Semi-circular joinery door handles mirror the bathroom design details.
Semi-circular joinery door handles mirror the bathroom design details.
Curved elements in the bathroom create a refreshing, amiable atmosphere. It features quality sanitary fittings and wares from brands like Vola, Hansgrohe and Durvait.
Curved elements in the bathroom create a refreshing, amiable atmosphere. It features quality sanitary fittings and wares from brands like Vola, Hansgrohe and Durvait.
A view of the stylish master bathroom, which features a skylight above the shower.
A view of the stylish master bathroom, which features a skylight above the shower.
Another view of the staircase. The carpet is by Stanton.
Another view of the staircase. The carpet is by Stanton.
A soapstone island contrasts with white oak cabinetry and flooring in the kitchen. The stools are from Palecek.
A soapstone island contrasts with white oak cabinetry and flooring in the kitchen. The stools are from Palecek.
Nestled in the neighborhood of Testaccio is this colorful studio complete with a blue-and-yellow checkered kitchen.
Nestled in the neighborhood of Testaccio is this colorful studio complete with a blue-and-yellow checkered kitchen.
Set cover photo