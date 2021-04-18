Whether you’ve given up on houseplants after past failures, are totally new to the green thumb game, or just want to get a refresher course on the hardiest plants out there, this list is for you.
The master bedroom is furnished with a rug from IKEA and a Mysa bedframe from Chilton Furniture Co.
Buenos Aires–based architect and furniture designer Alejandro Sticotti combined clean lines and a handmade aesthetic at his beach house in Uruguay. The home is made up of two stacked boxes built from steel and board-formed concrete and wrapped in glass and tropical hardwood. Surrounded by a fence in the coastal town of La Pedrera, it is a sanctuary within a sanctuary.
Sticotti and his eponymous studio produced the majority of the furnishings in the house—as well as architectural elements like the steel staircase with wooden treads. The kitchen opens to a garden where Sticotti keeps his woodworking tools.
