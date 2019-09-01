Sections of Sommarhus T
Just a short walk away from two of Norway’s largest hospitals in Oslo resides a tranquil forest featuring the trickling Sognsvann Creek. It’s in this lush oasis that Norwegian architectural and design firm Snøhetta has built the Outdoor Care Retreat, associated with the Friluftssykehuset Foundation. The project allows nature to provide a healing respite for patients who’ve been kept in isolation. For that purpose, the interiors have been left relatively bare, in stark contrast to the crowded, tall hospital buildings they’re associated with.
The middle section of an old wall creates a courtyard where the owner can stargaze at night.
The open-plan living room is bright and airy with natural light from multiple sources.
A clean-lined bathroom of stone and concrete.
The sleek black kitchen is fitted with oak timber floors and brass accents to infuse additional sophistication into the space.
The design of this Australian houseboat features a soft, modern color palette. Here, light sage laminate kitchen cabinets are paired with leather recessed pulls.
The main room opens to the quad through a large pivoting garage door.
First built in 1959 as acclaimed architect Jim Olson's first project, this modest bunkhouse in the woods grew into an extraordinary family retreat.
Open and inviting, the addition enables a fluid indoor-outdoor connection that didn’t exist before.
