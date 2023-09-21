The existing great room could host a crowd, but its layout and interior design was from another era.
"Striking a balance between keeping the character of the house and leaning into a more modern style was critical,
The new kitchen features ceiling-to-countertop tiles in a grid pattern, which reappears throughout the home. The globe flush mount overhead is from Anthropologie, while the hardware is from Altas Homewares and Alno Hardware.
The four different bathrooms all have a different style. This one has a playful blue, gray, and white motif.
A terracotta vanity expands across the full length of the bathroom.
The all-over green tiles of this bathroom feel the most like camp.
The sophisticated white motif of this bathroom capitalizes on its natural light.