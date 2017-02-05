Textile designer Orla Kiely’s renovated London Terrace House is punctuated by her distinctive palette and motifs.
At the Mill Valley home designed by architect Chris Deam for residents Jack and Ellen Corrigan, the view begins from the top. Sun studies of the steeply sloped site informed the choice for a standing-seam metal, diagonal ridge roof, which Chris refers to as the home’s “fifth facade”.
Kartheiser’s private courtyard includes a covered seating area and fire pit, designed by Roberts.
The bed was designed to hang from the ceiling and can be hoisted up and pulled down as needed.
To inform the color palette for this interior renovation in Stockholm, NOTE Design Studio began with three inspirational images. “We let our gut feelings lead us,” says architect Susanna Wåhlin. They chose a picture of a woman in a cashmere coat (for its softness and style), a plaza in Rome (for its timelessness), and a pair of sand-colored sneakers (for its laid-back connotation). The palette is apparent in the kitchen, where a STRIPE rug from Kinnasand accents the family’s dining table, framed by chairs and a hanging lamp by Gubi.
Illuminated by a String Light from Flos, the bedroom embraces the loft’s palette with a side table, duvet, and pillows by HAY.
Designer in Brooklyn, New York "The pieces in the space are a combination of industrial reclaimed finds and bespoke, often both in the same item. The cabinets were a vintage medical find, powder-coated and set up on welded stilts. The mirror was commissioned from Made In Chinatown. Ceiling color and texture came through lots of trial and error in order to avoid the heavily toxic and arduous process normally involved in staining concrete. The mezzanine sign which marks the space was acquired through a long chain of inside jokes from a friend—I'm still unsure exactly of its origins, possibly the bygone New York Subway signage system."
Concrete stairs leading up to a sleeping loft are illuminated with wall sconces.
Structural changes were immediately made to the original shell to bring in more natural light. The small windows on the front façade were dramatically replaced with a folding window assembly that stretches the entire width of the room. Skylights were cleverly added slightly beneath the peak pitch of the roof to funnel light towards the mezzanine, while still illuminating the main floor below. Warm, rich iroko wood spans the ceiling and wall, and also extends to the seating bench beneath the window.
Futuristic floating stairs lead to the loft’s mezzanine. Throughout the lower level, natural stone was chosen for the flooring, laid at an irregular angle to add visual interest.
