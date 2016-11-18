Chamberlain Cottage by Marcel Breuer, Weyland, Massachusetts, 1941. Gelatin silver print. Carnegie Museum of Art, Purchase: gift of the Drue Heinz Trust. Image courtesy of Carnegie Museum of Art, copyright Ezra Stoller/Esto, Yossi Milo Gallery.
Chamberlain Cottage by Marcel Breuer, Weyland, Massachusetts, 1941. Gelatin silver print. Carnegie Museum of Art, Purchase: gift of the Drue Heinz Trust. Image courtesy of Carnegie Museum of Art, copyright Ezra Stoller/Esto, Yossi Milo Gallery.
The appliances have been installed, and the
The appliances have been installed, and the
Set cover photo