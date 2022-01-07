Dimensional tile lines the walls and the glass enclosure wraps the shower bench. A new skylight brings in natural light to the room, as it doesn’t have an exterior wall.
Side view of butler's pantry shows pocket door and view into kitchen proper
The variation in the custom blue-tiled backsplash references the Japanese wabi-sabi philosophy that embraces imperfection and transience.
The concrete fireplace hearth extends to form a seating area in the corner. Views from the Ultimate Picture and Awning windows overlook the dense woods and stretch down to the waterfront.
Walls on each side of the open-concept living area are framed in full-height Ultimate windows and doors, which balance the couple’s desire for a modern aesthetic with the durability required for Maine’s extreme weather variations.
In a sophisticated main bathroom in Seattle, sea-green concrete floor tiles with a geometric pattern provide a lawn of color against wood walls and white tile. The paper lanterns are also a clear homage to the building’s Japanese inspirations.