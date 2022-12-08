SubscribeSign In
Beside the coffee bar in the kitchen, a artwork by Mike Saijo is displayed above a custom leather-upholstered banquette. The team chose soapstone for the island and the counter.
Reilly slotted a utility room behind the kitchen to house the oven, an extra fridge, pantry cabinets, and the laundry. A Navajo rug that Reilly found at a local yard sale adds a touch of color. The countertop and backsplash are stainless steel. She found the counter stools at a local thrift shop. “I scour every secondhand shop and go to ever yard sale in the Hamptons,” she says. “Each piece is the result of weeks of searching.”
Curtis completely overhauled the shelving, changing the shapes of the niches and covering them in micro-cement.
A built-in bench was added to one side.
Living in between the woods
The master bedroom living area is separated from the bedroom by a glass-enclosed, plant-filled courtyard that also provides ventilation to the bathroom and wardrobe.
The curated black and bronze pieces in Les Ateliers Courbet felt singular, monolithic, and quietly luxurious.
The Trash Bag Sofa had its share of fans, detractors, and endless Instagram posts.
A Boston loft in a former textile factory receives a minimal, efficient kitchen at the hands of Bunker Workshop. The client wanted to be able to prepare meals efficiently, so a red steel pegboard backsplash lets him easily access cooking utensils. The cabinets are IKEA.
The birch plywood panelling was made off-site by the manufacturer and assembled by the builders on-site. The visual continuity of the single material makes the restricted-height storage areas appear full-height.
A Hem table and Muuto rug center the living area.
The open living-and-bedroom area of Ian Hague’s rural retreat can be divided by a wall that rises from within the master-suite platform. Interior designer Elaine Santos blended her client’s collection of vintage furniture with no-fuss pieces like a Shaker-style bench by Ilse Crawford for De La Espada.
The full-kitchen makes the Dwell House a fully equipped home, but hidden inside the cabinetry, it also allows the space to function as an office, an exercise room, and many other functions.
A full bathroom means the Dwell House ships rental ready. A tall window brings in natural light, and like the rest of the Dwell house, there is plenty of storage space to keep your stuff out of sight.
The Dwell House was designed for versatility. Each room could just as easily be a home office or anything else you want.
Subtly textured and tonal, a metal backsplash can be a great idea in a range of spaces, from industrial to moody and sombre. In this particular kitchen, the backsplash and drawer pulls were fabricated by 12th Avenue Iron. The cooktop is by Miele.
To complement the white-washed custom cabinetry in her kitchen, architect Julie Salles Schaffer has designed a tile backsplash to resemble "melting butter in a white pan." Daltile arranged her two-color AutoCAD design—white and off-white—onto a mesh backing for a small fee. To soften the edges of the cabinets’ drawers and doors, Schaffer requested radial edging.
Typography guru Erik Spiekermann and his wife, designer Susanna Dulkinys, hate clutter. That’s why they love the super-sleek Berlin domicile they constructed to have just the right lines—and a host of energy-saving features behind the scenes. The stainless-steel Bulthaup kitchen "cost as much as a small house," said Spiekermann, though he did get a discount: Bulthaup is one of his clients.
When a couple were seeking to simplify their lives and live with less, Seattle-based practice Suyama Peterson Deguchi turned that vision into reality with a beautiful 2,047-square-foot home. Corrugated metal siding was used for the outside of the Junsei House, while natural wood and plywood were used throughout the interiors. The metal cabinets in the kitchen mimic the home’s exterior.
Balnarring Retreat is a minimal residence located in Victoria, Australia, designed by Branch Studio Architects. The retreat embraces a low-tech aesthetic towards the operation of the building itself, fully embodying the idea of retreat and slowing down. Celebrating craftsmanship and integrity of materiality instead of technology, every wall of the building have been designed to contain components that manually fold, open and close to manipulate the space and transform the program of the building.
Del Conca’s Boutique series
ABK’s Play Dots pattern
Casalgrande Padana’s Macro pattern
An oversized soaking tub awaits in the spacious master bath.
Someone's dream kitchen—maybe yours?
