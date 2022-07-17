“I studied architecture as an undergrad, and even though I’m in interiors now, that education of not overpopulating spaces, of letting the building be seamless, has always carried through for me,” says Caroline.
The home’s philosophy was inspired by the works of Alvar Aalto and Louis Kahn. The use of locally available and low-cost pine and Carrara stone gives it an almost Scandinavian sensibility, which the couple describe as “Scandi meets carpentry modernism.”
Dining chairs upholstered in black and pink surround the breakfast table. The kitchen floors and island are made of Bianco marble.
The all-white, minimalist kitchen is a transitional space between the public and private areas. A marble-topped island is oriented toward the dining room.
Ample, built-in storage lines the wall and the island. The appliances are from Gaggenau; the faucet from Cea Design.