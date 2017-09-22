Adjacent to the main living area sits a snug lounge that looks out through mullioned windows onto a swimming pool. The room features a CH25 easy chair and a CH008 coffee table, both by Hans J. Wegner for Carl Hansen & Son, and a Mags modular sofa by Hay Studios, all of which are from Auckland’s Corporate Culture and were chosen by Jay and resident Jes Wood. The vase is by New Zealand potters Bruce and Estelle Martin, and the carpet (in Citrine) is from the Lees’ Truth in Color range.
In a portion of the living area, Le Corbusier’s LC2 chair is set alongside Pablo Pardo’s Elise lamp.
The house that started it all: Philip Johnson's Glass House in New Canaan. He and David Whitney used to invite great minds from the architecture, design, and art worlds to the house for evenings of discussion and debate. When the Glass House opened to the public in 2007, its programmers continued the invitation-only tradition.
Philip Johnson.
Hyatt Regency atrium; Fukuoka, Japan (2003)
Here's another take on the Kaufmann House by Neutra, the vertical lines serving as a nice counterpoint to the linear quality of the house. Photo by Raymond Meier.
One of the most significant of Mies' works, the Farnsworth House in Plano, Illinois, was built between 1945 and 1951 for Dr. Edith Farnsworth as a weekend retreat. The home embraces his concept of a strong connection between structure and nature, and may be the fullest expression of his modernist ideals.
More fun than it may sound, the volcano amusement park, designed by Hollein, features a metaphorical volcano (pictured above), lined in steel, dark stone, and gold, that provides a colorful symbol of geo-thermic power.
In the humidor-like living room, modern classics like the off-white armchairs by Hans Wegner complement pieces of Segal’s own design, such as the coffee table and long leather seating.
A Flag Halyard chair by Hans Wegner in long-haired sheepskin occupies one end of the living room.
Builder Ross Percival helped finesse the finely tuned detailing that separates the internal slope from the rock outside (opposite). The Pedro wire stool is by Craig Bond for Candywhistle.
Crosby Studios eventually found this rust-washed concrete wall underneath many layers of wallpaper. “Nobody even thought to paint it,” explains Dmitry. “The ceiling was polished until it was concrete, and then covered in laquer.”
Once past the main threshold, the house opens up to the outside, literally and figuratively. Three courtyards built around existing trees flow seamlessly into a series of rooms with glazed walls and sliding glass doors.
A custom pivot door by Archispec opens onto a foyer with a poured-concrete floor. The oil painting at right is by Derrick Buisch.
The dining room leads onto a terrace with a built-in concrete table and barbecue that are original to Raman and Schaffrath’s design. A pair of Hardoy butterfly chairs from Knoll are positioned by the pond.
The lower level has a reinforced concrete frame. The timber and concrete surfaces are left exposed throughout the home. Tolomeo lights from Artemide hang above one of the beds.
SAO Arquitetura designed the bed and the board-formed concrete headboard in Santos’s master bedroom.
Delivering a modern look, concrete serves as a long-lasting, hardwearing material.
The table in the dining area was found in Venice, California, and the geometric table is a prototype by Arik Levy.
The cabin’s undulating curves are fixed by a prefabricated, laminated wood structure with a subdivision of Kerto CNC-milled plywood. “It defines the geometry of both the interior and the exterior,” Bae Brandtzæg says.
The acclaimed Italian designers Ludovica+Roberto Palomba carve a serene retreat out of a 17th-century oil mill in Salento, filling it with custom creations and their greatest hits. Photo by Francesco Bolis.
Vandemoortele worked with designer Renaud de Poorter on the interior renovations, which included opening up the heavy structure with the help of new windows and doors to the outside. They didn’t want to gut the space, and kept existing decorative motifs like the dining room’s circa-1975 painted cupboard.
Smitten from the start with a 1970s concrete villa in rural Belgium, a resident and her designer embark on a sensitive renovation that excises the bad (carpeted walls, dark rooms) and highlights the good (idyllic setting, statement architecture). Owner Nathalie Vandemoortele worked with designer Renaud de Poorter on the interior renovations, which included opening up the heavy structure with the help of new windows and doors to the outside. A concrete bi-level island keeps the Brutalist vibe on the interior, but is open and light enough to feel balanced.
Many of Vandemoortele’s objects were collected on her travels around the world, including an antique Japanese screen, a vintage lamp purchased in Arizona, an antique Mongolian side table bought in Ulan Bator, and a rich textile mix. Two brass shades from a local thrift shop are arranged as a floor sculpture, and the cane daybed in her suite is by prolific Belgian designer Maarten van Severen.