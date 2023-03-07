One of their favorite pieces is the dining nook banquette. “We both grew up in Germany,” explains Hoeller, “where wraparound seating areas around the dining or kitchen table are common.”
In the first phase of the remodel, the couple completed one side of the kitchen, as the stair redesign was part of the upstairs overhaul. The kitchen is composed of Ikea cabinets with Caesarstone counters.
A tulip table with a honed marble Carrara top (from DWR) is surrounded by Carl Hansen ch23 Hans Wagner chairs.